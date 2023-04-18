Southwest Airlines resumes operations after mass halt

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California on March 28, 2019. - After two fatal crashes in five months, Boeing is trying hard -- very hard -- to present itself as unfazed by the crisis that surrounds the company. The company's sprawling factory in Renton, Washington is a hive of activity on this sunny Wednesday, March 28, 2019, during a tightly-managed media tour as Boeing tries to communicate confidence that it has nothing to hide. Boeing gathered hundreds of pilots and reporters to unveil the changes to the MCAS stall prevention system, which has been implicated in the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, as part of a charm offensive to restore the company's reputation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry
UPDATED 3:46 PM – Tuesday, April 18, 2023

After experiencing “intermittent technology issues” that temporarily hampered its operations, Southwest Airlines resumed all departures on Tuesday morning.

A Southwest spokesperson said in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) paused Southwest departures at the airline’s request on Tuesday morning, while the company worked to resolve “data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure.”                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

“Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost,” the statement said.

Service had resumed by 8:10 a.m. Pacific time, according to the FAA, even if the impacts of the suspension were still delaying departure schedules.

According to the flight tracking service “FlightAware”, at least 2,192 Southwest aircraft were delayed in the United States by 2:25 p.m., accounting for more than half of its scheduled departures.

Immediately following the hiccups, Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green vowed that the company “would do everything we can, and work day and night to repair our relationship with you.” Southwest announced that it would spend over $1 billion to update its information technology (IT) infrastructure.

This comes as Southwest is still in the works of trying to repair its reputation after an operational meltdown in December led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and displaced millions of passengers during the holidays.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts