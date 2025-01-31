Southern Calif. Man Pleads Guilty To Flying Drone That Collided With Firefighting Aircraft During Palisades Fire

A CL-215 “Super Scooper” air tanker drops a white cloud of water instead of the usual red fire retardant used by other air bombers at a wildfire (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:11 PM – Friday, January 31, 2025

A Southern California man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after operating a drone that collided with a firefighting plane — as it attempted to contain the Palisades Fire earlier this month.

56-year-old Peter Tripp Akemann agreed to plead guilty to “one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft.”

The collision took place on January 9th after he launched his drone. It ultimately struck the “Super Scooper,” a firefighting aircraft, damaging essential equipment needed to fight the flames while leaving a 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft’s left wing.

“Flying drones during times of emergency poses an extreme threat to our firefighting personnel, who are trying to help people,” stated acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally.

“If you fly a drone around wildfires, and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you, and we’re going to hold you accountable,” he continued.

“Firefighters were desperately trying to stop the destruction being caused by the fires and save lives. Critical to those efforts were firefighting aircraft that were conducting all-out assaults in the area surrounding the wildfires,” McNally added. “Contrary to law and basic common sense, some individuals were recklessly operating drones around the firefighting relief efforts.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) previously issued flight restrictions during the time of the fires in order to avoid any potential collisions.

At least 29 people have been killed as a result of the multiple fires plaguing Los Angeles County, along with tens of thousands of acres scorched — destroying entire neighborhoods along the way.

Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, revealed that there is “no evidence suggesting Akemann intentionally crashed” into the aircraft.

“Lack of common sense and ignorance of your duty as a drone pilot will not shield you from criminal charges,” Davis stated.

“The FAA has very strict guidelines about registering drones and where drones can be flown. The onus is on the pilot, if firefighters are putting out a fire with aircraft that should be a clue,” he added.

Akemann is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday afternoon, and he has agreed to pay $65,000 in repair costs, along with 150 hours of community service in wildfire relief.

