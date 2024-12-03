South Korean President Declares Martial Law, Citing Threats Of ‘Anti-State Activities’

In this handout image provided by South Korean Presidential Office, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of “anti-state activities plotting rebellion.” (Photo by South Korean Presidential Office via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:43 AM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law Tuesday in an unannounced late-night address broadcast live on YTN television, stating he would get rid of “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces.”

The president did not cite any specific threat from North Korea, but instead focused on his political opponents.

“I am declaring a state of emergency in order to protect the constitutional order based on freedom and eradicate shameful pro-North Korea anti-state groups, that are stealing freedom and happiness of our people,” Yoon said on the country’s YTN news channel. He added that this would protect the country “from the threats of North Korea’s communist forces.” “While the imposition of martial law may cause significant inconvenience to the law-abiding citizens who uphold the constitutional values of the Republic of Korea, I will strive to minimize these disruptions,” he added.

His address was quickly followed by a proclamation from Martial Law Commander, Gen. Park Ahn-soo.

It said that “all political activities” would be banned, and that “all media and publications will be subject to the control of the Martial Law Command.” “Strikes, work slowdowns, and gatherings that incite social disorder are forbidden,” it added. It also ordered “all medical professionals” to return to work within 48 hours. “Violators of this proclamation will be subject to arrest, detention, and search and seizure without a warrant under Article 9 of the Martial Law Act,” it said.

Yoon said he had no choice but to resort to such a measure in order to safeguard constitutional order, claiming opposition parties have taken the parliamentary process hostage to cause the country to go into a crisis.

However, he did not say in the address what specific measures will be taken. Yonhap news agency reported that the entrance to the parliament building was blocked.

“Tanks, armored personnel carriers, and soldiers with guns and knives will rule the country,” Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democrat Party, which has the majority in parliament, said in a livestream online. “The economy of the Republic of Korea will collapse irretrievably. My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly.”

Yoon also mentioned a motion by Lee’s Democrat Party this week to impeach some of the country’s top prosecutors and its rejection of a government budget proposal.

The Korean won also fell drastically against the U.S. dollar as a result of the announcement.

On Monday, South Korea’s ministers protested the move by the Democrat Party last week to cut more than four trillion won ($2.8 billion) from the government’s budget proposal. Yoon also said that the action undermines the functioning of government administration.

