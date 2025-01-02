South Korea: Police Investigate Jeju Air And Airport Operator Following Fatal Plane Crash Killing 179

Firefighters work at the wreckage of a passenger plane at Muan International Airport on December 30, 2024 in Muan-gun, South Korea. A plane carrying 181 people, Jeju Air Flight 7C2216, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea after skidding off the runway and colliding with a wall, resulting in an explosion. Early reports said that at least 179 people had died. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:46 PM – Thursday, January 2, 2025

South Korean police said on Thursday that they have raided Jeju Air and the operator, Muan International Airport, as part of their investigation into Sunday’s horrific crash that killed 179 people in the worst plane crash in the country’s history.

This comes after Jeju Air 7C2216, which left Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport’s runway, instantly bursting into flames after hitting an embankment.

Two lucky crew members who were sitting in the tail end of the Boeing 737-800, were miraculously pulled out alive by emergency responders while sustaining injuries.

As the investigation continues, police are searching the offices of the airport operator and the transportation ministry aviation authority in Muan, as well as the office of Jeju Air in Seoul, according to South Jeolla provincial police.

Investigators plan to seize documents and materials related to the operation of airport facilities, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, a Jeju Air spokesperson announced that the airline is looking over the situation.

Many have also began to focus on the embankment itself, which is designed to prop up navigation equipment, arguing that it is too rigid and too close to the end of the runway.

“This rigid structure proved catastrophic when the skidding aircraft made impact,” said Najmedin Meshkati, an engineering professor at the University of Southern California, adding it was concerning that the navigation antenna was mounted on “such a formidable concrete structure, rather than the standard metal tower/pylon installation.”

Meanwhile, the conversion of data from the cockpit voice recorder to an audio file should be done by Friday, acting President Choi Sang-mok announced. The converted file could provide critical information of the final minutes of what led to the horrendous crash.

Choi said during a disaster management meeting that “immediate action” has to be taken if a special inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircrafts operated in the country finds any issues.

“As there’s great public concern about the same aircraft model involved in the accident, the transport ministry and relevant organizations must conduct a thorough inspection of operation maintenance, education, and training,” Choi said.

Additionally, investigators from the NTSB, FAA, and Boeing are assisting in the investigation.

Choi later called for more aid in consoling the families of the victims. He also called for police to take serious action in regards to anyone posting “malicious” messages and fake news related to the crash across social media platforms.

