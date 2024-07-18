Sources: Biden To Exit Race As Early As This Weekend

Signs reading “Fire Joe Biden” are seen during preparations for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

6:22 PM – Thursday, July 18, 2024

Numerous reports have emerged regarding President Joe Biden and how he has allegedly agreed to step down from the presidential race sometime this weekend.

A number of Democrat sources confirmed this claim to political analyst Mark Halperin on Thursday.

Halperin also says that a speech to dissolve his candidacy has already been drafted for Biden.

The president will reportedly continue the end of his term and will also endorse an open convention.

However, it is unclear who will now lead the ticket. Sources maintained that Biden is open to Vice President Kamala Harris taking over his position.

Additionally, potential Democrat running mates currently being floated include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

