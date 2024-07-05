Sources: Biden Tells Democrat Governors He Will Stop Scheduling Events After 8 P.M. So He Can Sleep More

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, July 5, 2024, as he travels to his home in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

During a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden informed Democrat governors that part of his future plan is to cease arranging events and upcoming engagements after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three separate sources who were briefed on his remarks.

81-year-old Biden made the comments, which were originally reported by the New York Times, while attempting to reassure a group of over 20 state leaders about his chances of beating former GOP President Donald Trump in November, hoping to continue “leading the country for another four years.”

Several of the governors in the meeting were irritated by Biden’s remark, sources told reporters, and this is “one of the reasons that some of the participants have been rankled by the statement of loyalty and enthusiasm from them distributed by the Biden campaign on Thursday,” CNN reported.

An aide working for Joe Biden’s campaign excused the scowls coming from some governors and reassured the group that in addition to working on debate preparation the week following Biden’s two trips to Europe, the president also put in hours of official work.

“President (George W.) Bush went to bed at 9, and President (Barack) Obama made dinner at 6:30,” stated Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz. “Normal presidents strike a balance, and so does Joe Biden. Hardly the same rigor as Donald Trump, who spends half of his day ranting on Truth Social about plans that would cause a recession and the other half golfing.”

At one point, Biden also reportedly joked with the governors, but the “joke” in question did not go as planned.

“I’m fine—I don’t know about my brain, though,” Biden said, which reportedly prompted worried looks instead of laughter.

Nonetheless, Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Kathy Hochul of New York, and Wes Moore of Maryland gave a favorable impression of the meeting at a news conference after it took place on Wednesday, saying that Biden is “all in” and “in it to win it.”

While answering a question from a reporter, Walz also noted that Biden is most definitely “fit for office” and disregarded any worries over his age and health.

Additionally, California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who was present at the meeting and is campaigning for Biden in South Haven, Michigan, told CNN that he believes people are overanalyzing Biden’s admission of exhaustion and that it demonstrates his humanity.

