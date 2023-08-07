Sound of Freedom Controversy: Media Tries To Pin Mother’s Abduction Charges On ‘Financier’ Landlord Who Let Them Live At Complex

(L) Director Alejandro Monteverde attends the premiere of “Sound of Freedom” on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios) / (R) Fabian Marta, 51, was charged with accessory to child kidnapping, according to court records (St Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:30 PM – Monday, August 7, 2023

One of the nearly 7,000 people who crowdfunded the hit summer blockbuster “Sound of Freedom” was jailed on abduction charges last month, but later released on July 24th.

According to a St. Louis police report, Fabian Marta, a Missouri native, was arrested on July 21st and charged two days later for being an “accessory to felony child kidnapping.”

Marta had donated $500 to the film’s production team through GoFundMe. Media reports of Marta being a “major funder” of the film are dramatized.

New reports are now stating that the 51-year-old man was the landlord of a woman who had abducted her own child while fighting for custody against her aunt.

The St. Louis Police Department was contacted for comment but did not immediately reply to any questions regarding why Marta was charged in the first place as an accessory to child kidnapping for the actions of his tenant.

Marta’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, informed The Washington Post that his client will enter a “not guilty” plea during his August 28th hearing.

“The charges are ill-conceived,” Rosenblum told the press. “He had nothing to do with kidnapping anyone.”

Rosenblum also stated that he believes his client will be acquitted, undoubtedly.

“Angel Studios adhered to the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations in allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of $501 each into the launch of ‘Sound of Freedom.'” Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon said. “Just as anyone can invest in the stock market, everyone who meets the legal criteria can invest in Angel Studios projects. One of the perks of investing was the ability to be listed in the credits.”

“We’re grateful to brave law enforcement officials who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks following ‘Sound of Freedom’s’ release,” Harmon continued. “Our film speaks to this globally-pervasive problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are, and that even more people will see the film to raise awareness.”

The popular film, which earned more ticket sales than the newest “Indiana Jones” film on its first day of premiering, depicts the true-life story of former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, played by actor Jim Caviezel, as he seeks to establish Operation Underground Railroad as a way of preventing child trafficking.

Since the film’s launch in theaters on July 4th, 2023, fans have also alleged that numerous cinema chains have attempted to “sabotage” showings.

Ohio rapper “Jamskillet,” whose government name is Jacob Matthews, informed his fans in a social media post with over 900,000 views that when he attended the film with his girlfriend, “there was no AC running” and it “was unbearably hot.”

The rapper also revealed that while he was purchasing tickets, the online processing site indicated that the viewing was sold out, but when they came, it was just him, his partner, and “maybe eight other people” at the screening. He inquired as to why the computer system said that the movie showing was sold out.

Another moviegoer recorded a staffer promising attendees “free passes to come back and see [the movie] again, hopefully without interruption” when the theater lights allegedly failed to turn off.

The claims of movie theater tampering follow criticism of the film for what critics say pushes “pro-QAnon conspiracy theories.”

Many leftists and liberals have insinuated and openly voiced that the real worldwide threat of child sex trafficking and the black market behind this dark industry is not a true, factual issue, and that it is simply a “Q-anon conspiracy theory.”

Even with the recent bust of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s large-scale child sex trafficking operation, those on the left have decided to turn a blind eye and claim that Epstein’s case was unique and rare.

