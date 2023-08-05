‘Sound of Freedom’ Breaks $150 Million Despite Facing Resistance

Alejandro Monteverde and Rod Barr attend the premiere of “Sound of Freedom” on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios)

1:25 PM – Saturday, August 5, 2023

The movie “Sound of Freedom” has reached a major milestone, earning over $150 million at the box office in the four weeks since its release.

The movie tells the story of Tim Ballard, an American anti-human trafficking activist who founded Operation Underground Railroad. Ballard had served 12 years in the Department of Homeland Security, but decided to quit after he was told to stand down while trying to free kids from human traffickers in South America.

After leaving the DHS he stayed in Columbia in order to conduct a dangerous mission to rescue a group of kids who were being held captive by child traffickers.

The movie itself had concluded filming and was a finished product in 2018, and was then bought by Fox entertainment. However, after Disney bought Fox entertainment, the film was shelved and not released until the distribution rights were sold to Angel Studios years later.

The movie was released on July 4th, 2023 by Angel Studios which states on their website that their mission is to build a “home for stories that amplify light.”

With a total budget of $14.5 million, and very limited marketing, the movie surpassed expectations and as of Saturday has made $158,640,670 according to BoxOfficeMojo, more than ten times its budget.

The movie has seen tremendous success even though it has yet to be released internationally, being only released in the United States and Canada so far.

With almost no marketing for movie, which currently boasts a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the studio implemented the pay it forward method because of their belief in the strong message that it delivers, and to get as many people to view it as possible.

Their goal was to have audiences across the country pay for extra tickets on the studio’s website so that others, who cannot afford to buy a ticket, are able to claim them and view the film as well.

The goal was to have two million tickets available for the public. As of Saturday, the website currently has 14,526,355 tickets available to be claimed.

45th President Donald Trump also supported the film, and hosted a free screening at his private golf club in New Jersey in July. The screening was attended by Ballard, the actor who portrays him, Jim Caviezel, and the movie’s producer, Eduardo Verastegui.

The Slave 2 Nothing foundation, created by In-N-Out’s owner Lynsi Snyder, which also works against human trafficking and assists individuals with substance abuse, has decided to support the film and is hosting six free screening of the movie throughout August at various movie theaters in California, Texas, and Nevada.

The registration forms for the screening are on the foundation’s website, which states that “tickets are free on a first come, first served basis.”

Although being attacked as a “QAnon conspiracy theory movie,” the film, which also has a message for the audience from Caviezel at its conclusion, has seen tremendous success largely due to the audience and word of mouth, along with Caviezel’s dedication to bring awareness to the movie and the crisis of child trafficking.

When asked about his dedication and motivation to work on this film, Caviezel replied by saying that “God’s children are not for sale.”

