Soros’ son visited White House at least 17 times since Biden’s presidency, records show

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:59 PM – Thursday, June 1, 2023

Alexander Soros, the son of far-left billionaire George Soros, has continued to have access to the upper echelons of the White House and has regularly taken advantage of his Biden family connections.

According to an analysis of visitor logs obtained by the press, the second-youngest Soros son, who currently serves as the board chair for his father’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) network, has visited the White House at least 17 times since 2021.

Many Americans and politicians alike have long held a negative opinion of his father, George Soros, as having an “evil villain” reputation.

According to records that were made public on Tuesday, Alex’s most recent visits included three encounters between February 8th and 10th. Visitor records showed that Alex was greeted by Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser, Mariana Adame, the counselor to the president’s adviser, and Jordan Finkelstein, the president’s special assistant and Anita Dunn’s chief of staff.

Since the records could include White House officials who schedule appointments, welcome visitors, or accompany them to other internal employees, it is still unclear who Alex may have met with specifically for these occasions.

For instance, a White House representative informed the press in January that two of Alex’s previous visits were with Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, however, this was not noted in the records.

Soros’ son has benefited tremendously from the Biden family ties, keeping in touch with many Democrat senators, which he frequently boasts about and references on his social media accounts.

Alex has posted dozens of images on Instagram from 2018 to 2022 with prominent Democrat officials in the House and Senate. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made a significant number of appearances in his photos, with at least eight visits each.

“Good to see majority leader [Schumer] earlier this week! Energized to elect at least two more Democratic senators so we can secure voting rights and a woman’s right to chose!” Soros said on Instagram, displaying a picture of the pair.

Alex referred to Schumer as his “good friend” and said that they had a “great meeting” at the Capitol in a December 2021 Instagram post that featured three pictures of their encounter.

At a state dinner held at the White House in December for French President Emmanuel Macron, Alex also posted a photo with Pelosi and declared that she was the “greatest Speaker of the House in American History” and won the “best dressed award.”

“In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing [Speaker Pelosi] this weekend,” read another caption on a 2021 social media post by Soros.

Additionally, Alex shared two images of a meeting with New Yorker and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The caption for the most recent image read, “Wonderful to see our new leader in the house [Rep. Jeffries]. We are in the great hands of one of New York City’s own.” The photograph appeared to have been shot in New York City, while the other one was from a trip to Washington, DC.

Notable Democrats such as Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, failed Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia are all featured on Alex’s Instagram.

While meeting with Democrat officials, Alex has been consistently funding liberal super PACs and other campaigns highlighting progressive efforts and interests, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Alex has also contributed approximately $6 million to federal political coffers since the 2018 elections, with his largest donation of $2 million being given to the Senate Majority PAC, which is linked to Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Soros’ son was one of the biggest donors to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, contributing more than $700,000. He has sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Democratic National Committee, the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Additionally, tens of thousands of dollars more was donated to state Democrat parties as well as individual candidates themselves, according to the surfaced filings.

