Soros-backed DA works to keep gang members accused of killing toddler out of jail

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 12:26 PM – Friday, March 31, 2023

California District Attorney Pamela Price has reportedly told the family of a murder victim that her office is looking to punish those charged with the murder without sending them to prison.

Price, the Alameda District Attorney, received campaign support from George Soros and took office in January. She reportedly sent an email with her intentions to a community member that represents the victim’s family.

ABC 7 had published portions of the email which had been sent in response to an inquiry made by a supporter of the Wu family and member of Alameda’s Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

The email, which was addressed “To the Chinese communities,” stated they are working on possibilities of “non-carceral forms of accountability.’

“Our office is currently working on a partnership with the Asian Law Caucus to support AAPI victims of violence in ways that open up broader possibilities for healing and non-carceral forms of accountability,” the email read.

The Asian Law Caucus said that they were “very confused” as to how the DA would be looking for punishments that do not involve the incarceration of those who are guilty.

On November 6th, 2021, the toddler, Jasper, was asleep in his car seat as his parents were driving along the I-880. Rival San Francisco gang members had then opened fire on each other from separate vehicles on the interstate.

In the alleged shootout, “Chopper City” gang members Trevor Green and Ivory Bivins allegedly missed a shot at the vehicle of “Eddy Rock” gang members Johnny Jackson and Keison Lee. The stray bullet tore through the Wu family’s vehicle and struck Jasper killing him.

Price is facing backlash about her decision from former police officers and prosecutors with some calling it “insulting” to the victim and his family members.

“Pamela Price, like San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin, ran on the vague term social justice, and bringing justice and compassion to the community,” said Lou Barberini, a former San Francisco police officer. “Then when voters see those terms in practice they are alarmed at its true meaning.”

“If I were Jasper’s parents, I would be highly offended,” Norbert Chu, a former Alameda prosecutor said. “And I would be very fearful.”

The DA has faced pushback within her own office, with several members having resigned in protest to her decisions, and stance on crime in her district.

During an interview at the University of California, Berkeley, where Price had attended law school, she claimed that she will seek “to reduce gun violence and mass incarceration while rooting out racial, socioeconomic, and gender disparities within the count’s criminal legal system.”

She went on to say that she is also “committed to ensuring that victims and their families are informed about potential changes that may affect a case” even though “they may not always agree with the decisions.”

“There are almost no consequences due to no threat of severe punishments,” a spokesperson told ABC 7. “How would that restore public’s faith in the justice system? How would the public feel safe?”

