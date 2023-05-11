Soros-backed attorney refuses to charge Cinco De Mayo shooting suspect

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a courtroom, April 18, 2023, in St. Louis during the first hearing of a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeking to remove Gardner from office. Gardner announced Thursday, May 4, that she will resign effective June 1 amid calls from Republican leaders for her ouster. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool, File)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

12:02 PM – Thursday, May 11, 2023

A woman who was detained for her alleged involvement during a Cinco de Mayo shooting in St. Louis, Missouri that left two injured, is no longer in custody, according to police, since District Attorney Kim Gardner has decided not to file charges due to a “lack of evidence.” The male suspect has also reportedly not been arrested.

This comes despite Amber Booker, 33, and another suspect being reportedly seen on surveillance film, both holding guns and firing at a Cherokee Street party on Saturday at 7.30 p.m. after witnessing a fight against two men. In the aftermath, both a man and a woman, both 25, were treated for non-life-threatening wounds after being shot in the leg.

Investigators had been intending to file two first-degree assault charges against Booker as well as two armed criminal action charges but could not pursue them due to the woke prosecutor’s “lack of evidence” statement.

The decision came about a week later, after the St. Louis district attorney resigned from her position amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to dismiss her for allegedly ignoring her duties.

Gardner, whose campaign was funded by billionaire George Soros, has drawn more criticism for her handling of the criminal justice system in St. Louis.

It is reported that during her tenure, St. Louis homicide rates have reached 50-year high, and fewer offenses are being prosecuted.

In February, after releasing the man who struck a young volleyball player with a car and caused her to lose both of her legs, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, 63, called on Gardner to step down.

“Instead of protecting victims, Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them,” Bailey said. “This is the latest in a long pattern of brazen neglect. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has a long history of failure to prosecute violent crime, with a backlog of at least 3,000 cases.”

The prosecutor, chosen by Democrats, had gained re-election in 2020.

Her donations from Soros-funded PACs and his Vera Institute of Justice have reportedly reached around $116,000 in total.

