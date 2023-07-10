SoCal Man Arrested for Murders of Sex Workers in Tijuana

U.S. Attorney

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

5:20 PM – Monday, July 10, 2023

A man from Southern California has been charged with allegedly killing three sex workers from Tijuana, Mexico.

U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year old Bryant Rivera at his parents home in Downey, a city near Los Angeles County last week. Rivera faces three counts of femicide, a term used in Mexico for killing women because they’re women.

Mexican authorities described Rivera as a serial killer who murdered three sex workers between September 2021 and February 2022. They say he shows “violent and psychopathic behavior” and even compared him to infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

“We will apply all the legal and technological instruments necessary to find those responsible for any crime, particularly those considered for gender reasons, so with a strong hand we will seek to bring all those criminals to justice, even when they try to evade it by hiding in another country,” said Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez.

An unsealed federal complaint detailed that Rivera was arrested in connection with one murder.

20-year old Àngela Carolina Acosta Flores was found dead in a hotel room on January 24th, 2022. Flores was a dancer at a popular club in Tijuana and was also a sex worker.

Security footage showed Rivera and Flores entering the hotel room. Rivera exited the room alone about an hour and a half later. He was then spotted at the San Ysidro port of entry 13 minutes after to cross back into the U.S. on foot.

Flores’ mother and boyfriend said they feared she was in danger after not picking up the phone, but hotel staff reportedly refused to open the door until the next afternoon.

An autopsy declared Flores died from asphyxiation.

Details surrounding the other two cases remain undisclosed, but authorities have confirmed all three women were found dead in hotel rooms.

Rivera’s parents told NBC Los Angeles they’re in disbelief over their son’s arrest.

“We depend on him. He takes us to our doctor’s appointments, to the supermarket,” said Rivera’s father.

Mexico plans to seek a 65-year prison sentence for each of the murders.

Following Rivera’s arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles said a court scheduled a status conference 75 days out to give Mexican authorities time to submit a formal request for extradition.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Rivera on Monday.

