Smoke from Canadian wildfire impacts air quality, unrelenting heatwave in South

Wildfire smoke clouds the skyline on June 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago area is under an air quality alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires has covered the city for a second straight day. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

11:57 AM – Thursday, June 29, 2023

Extreme weather has continued to affect millions of people across the nation as the Canadian wildfires cover the Midwest and the Northeast in smoke, while the south faces a dangerous heatwave.

The National Weather Service said that there is “no end” in sight for the wildfire smoke that has engulfed the United States. Meanwhile, it was also warned that the South would continue to experience “dangerous heat” which is continuing to expand east.

The entire state of Pennsylvania was under a Code Red for air quality, meaning that the value index is between 151 to 200, making the air unhealthy to breathe. Members of sensitive groups such as young children, the elderly, and pregnant women, could experience more serious health effects.

Some outdoor events were delayed due to poor air quality in the area. The Pittsburgh Pirates game against the San Diego Padres was delayed around an hour until some of the smoke could clear.

Air quality alerts were also in effect for New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and parts of North Carolina. Forecasters suggested that people living in those areas, especially those who are a part of a sensitive group, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and, if possible, stay indoors or wear a mask.

Canada has been battling its worst ever start to wildfire season, which has burned 19.8 million acres, which is an area bigger than West Virginia. On Wednesday, there were 477 active fires with about half of them, considered out of control.

According to IQAir, a pollution tracking service, Canada’s largest city, Toronto, had the worst air quality of all major cities in the world on Wednesday afternoon. The same pollution tracking service indicated that Chicago had overtaken Toronto as the worst air quality in the world early Thursday.

In the South, Florida and California, extreme high temperatures combined with high humidity are expected to persist through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees Fahrenheit with some spots reaching temperatures of 115 degrees. The weather service has consistently urged people to seek air conditioned spaces and to drink plenty of water.

