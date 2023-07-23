Small Plane Crashes In Massachusetts Neighborhood, 3 Injured

Stock Image. (Photo via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:45 PM – Sunday, July 23, 2023

Authorities reported that three people were badly injured after a tiny plane crashed into a residential area in Stow, Massachusetts, on Sunday in the afternoon.

A police spokesperson stated that officers and firefighters swiftly responded to several 9-1-1 calls after 1 p.m., where they discovered the single-engine Cessna 182 in a forested area between two residences.

According to a fire department official, the accident occurred on Taylor Road.

One of the plane’s three occupants was miraculously able to exit the plane, but the other two required further assistance from first responders.

The police spokesperson said that all three were evacuated to neighboring Minute Man Air Field and then flown by medical helicopter directly to a Worcester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters told the press that they are not sure what caused the plane crash, but Stow police are looking into it and investigating, according to a fire department representative.

“There was a forced landing,” an employee from Minute Man Air Field reportedly told The Boston Globe. The employee said that the plane encountered some sort of issue while airborne.

In an email, the Federal Aviation Administration also stated that they will similarly conduct an investigation alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information regarding those injured has been reported yet as of July 23, 2023, at 4:37 p.m. PST.

This is a developing story.

