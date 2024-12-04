‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden Appears To Fall Asleep At Angola Summit: ‘Who’s Running The Country?’

U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris introduces him during an event (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:37 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

President Joe Biden was seemingly caught on video resting his eyes at a summit with African leaders in Lobito, Angola, in a moment that has now garnered online virality.

Advertisement

82-year-old President Biden met with African leaders at the Lobito Corridor Trans-Africa Summit on Wednesday, closing his eyes as he appeared to drift off for multiple segments of the meeting.

Biden’s viral sleepy moment sparked backlash on social media, with users criticizing the Democrat lame duck president’s competency in his old age.

“Biden literally falls asleep during his own meeting in Africa. Who’s running the country?” stated Jake Schneider, the rapid response director for President-elect Trump’s campaign.

“Joe Biden fell asleep during a meeting with African leaders today. He’s sharp as a tack though! Honestly, this feels intentional. Who puts an 82 year old on a plane for a THREE DAY trip to Africa?! Three days! So dumb,” wrote Clay Travis, the founder of Outkick.

“Biden was out cold earlier today. This is actually insane. To think millions of Democrats were prepared to vote for him to get a second term is bonkers,” another user added.

Biden’s visit to Angola ended in a $1 billion U.S. pledge to send humanitarian aid to Africans dealing with food security and displacement due to “historic droughts.”

“The United States continues to be the world’s largest provider of humanitarian aid and development assistance. That’s going to increase, you think, that’s the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do,” Biden stated at the summit. “Today I’m announcing over $1 billion in new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts and food insecurity. We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid. You seek investment.”

Additionally, Biden announced that the United States would be providing an additional $600 million in order to invest in the proposed rail corridor, which will reportedly span across the African continent.

Biden’s newest African investment and humanitarian aid package comes as American residents living in North Carolina are still struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Many low income families are even being forced to live in large tents while their destroyed residences are being reconstructed.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!