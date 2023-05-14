Slain Cash App founder Bob Lee attended underground drug, sex parties with sister of killer

(Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Afterpay)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 5:00 PM – Sunday, May 14, 2023

Before Cash App founder Bob Lee met his tragic fate, he allegedly frequented underground sex and drug parties for San Francisco’s elite with the sister of his reported killer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lee’s death was initially thought to be the result of random violence in a city where crime is on the rise, but his friends later suggested it was most likely the result of the Cash App founder’s opulent lifestyle among the upper class of Bay Area society, where hard drugs and promiscuity are common.

Lee, the now-deceased 43-year-old father of two who was known in affluent circles as being apart of what they referred to as “The Lifestyle,” is said to have delighted in the city’s underground party scene, as did Khazar Momeni, the sister of alleged killer Nima Momeni.

Sources who were familiar with the group reported that Khazar Momeni, 37, and Lee were intimate. Many close friends reportedly worried that Khazar had developed a risky lifestyle by associating with the “wrong people.”

Prosecutors said Nima confronted Lee about the heavy partying and his sister’s participation in an altercation that broke out in the early hours of April 4th, which resulted in Lee being stabbed numerous times.

According to reports, Lee stumbled around, pleading for assistance, before passing out close to the Bay Bridge, only 16 minutes from Khazar’s flat. An acquaintance claims that Lee was enthusiastic about his work creating Cash App, the well-known Venmo rival, after leaving his position as a Google employee.

However, in his free time, Lee allegedly engaged in illicit drug use and partying, consuming cocaine and ketamine while visiting raves all around the world, according to his friends and acquaintances.

The parties, according to Devon Meyers, another friend of Lee’s, seemed to be a way for the IT programmer to relax, unwind, and network with other influential people. Devon noted that “The Lifestyle” events had stringent regulations that would expel anyone who was acting too “drunk and handsy.”

In addition to using hard drugs, Lee, who was already divorced from his wife, was also accused of having intimate relations with several other women during the gatherings, including Khazar.

Prosecutors claim that on April 3rd, while both men were at a house party, Nima confronted Lee and asked if he and his sister were “doing drugs or anything inappropriate.”

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report that showed Lee had cocaine and ketamine in his system at the time of his death.

In order to check on Lee, Khazar texted him around the time of his murder, according to court records.

“Just wanted to make sure you’re doing ok cause I know Nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you… And thank you for being such a class manhandling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks,” she sent in text messages.

However, Lee’s ex-spouse, Krista Lee, denied that her ex-husband was a “party boy” and said that she had never heard of the term “The Lifestyle.”

“He was a dedicated father. He was more mature than that,” she told the press.

On April 13th, Nima was taken into custody and charged with murder. He could spend up to 26 years in jail if found guilty. He plans to enter a not guilty plea, according to Paula Canny, his attorney.

