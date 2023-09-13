Singer Oliver Anthony Cancels Tennessee Show Over High Ticket Prices

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2:03 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Singer and social media star Oliver Anthony canceled a show scheduled for September 27th at the Cotton Eyed Joe Nightclub in Knoxville, Tennessee, blaming it on the high cost of tickets.

“Cotton Eyed Joe has been canceled. Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out. My plate has been full and I delegated the responsibility to someone else to help me book,” the singer shared with fans on Facebook Monday night. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

“We will find another place in the Knoxville area that can do a $25 ticket and free meet and greet,” Anthony continued. “I will work to get your tickets refunded from my own budget if they can’t. This will never happen again. Thanks for your patience. I am still learning how all of this works.”

The “Ain’t Gotta Dollar” singer told fans on social media hours before canceling not to buy tickets to the scheduled concert. His reasoning was due to the cost of a single ticket being $90 and $200 for a meet-and-greet.

“Don’t buy $90 Cotton Eyed Joe tickets or $200 for a meet and greet. That’s not acceptable,” he wrote in a video caption explaining what happened. “Just saw the Facebook post and lost my s***. Miscommunication with my friend booking shows and I. My shows would never cost more than $40, ideally no more than $25. Hell, out of the 4 shows we have currently done, 2 of them have been completely free. This will get straightened out tonight. Hold off on buying tickets for now.”

The nightclub fired back at the singer for their reasoning of the ticket prices with a Facebook post of their own. Cotton Eyed Joe said the ticket prices reflected a “break even” amount, claiming it had made a deal with Anthony to play at the venue for $120,000.

“Most times we say a show has been canceled due to circumstances beyond our control… Well, we are canceling the Oliver Anthony show under our full control. All refunds will be made in the next few business days to your original form of payment,” the post on the venue’s account said.

“To our talent agency and promoter friends that follow us… be careful booking the North Man of Richmond,” they added.

