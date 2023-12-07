Shots Fired In Front Of A Synagogue In New York

A menorah stands outside the entrance to Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. A 28-year-old suspect was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside the Jewish temple on Friday, just hours before the start of Hanukkah. Officials said no one was injured and police they did not know the man’s motive.(AP Photo/Maysoon Khan)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:10 PM – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

A man is in custody following a shooting at a Synagogue in Albany, New York. It occurred just hours before the start of the first night of Hanukah.

Advertisement

The shooting took place on Thursday, just before 2:00 p.m. According to responding officers, the suspect is a 28-year-old who was yelling “free Palestine” and fired two shots outside of Temple Israel.

No one was injured in the shooting. According to an employee who worked at the temple, the staff member noticed an armed man outside of the building. The facility was immediately placed on lockdown. At the time of the shooting, many people were inside the building including an early childhood center filled with children.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.), who has visited Temple Israel many times, condemned the crime on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

The FBI and City police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!