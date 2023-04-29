Shooting in Texas leaves five dead, manhunt underway

Crime scene do not cross tape.

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 7:48 AM – Saturday, April 29, 2023

Five people, the youngest being an eight-year-old boy, were found shot to death in San Jacinto County in southeast Texas late on Friday night leading to a manhunt for the suspect that is still currently underway.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff said that the five victims were all from Honduras and that the suspect is a Mexican male.

The shooting took place at the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End Area of Cleveland, approximately 50 miles north of Houston. Sheriff deputies discovered the five victims when they responded to a “harassment” call around 11:30 p.m.

A Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit from Montgomery County also responded to the call to assist. They cleared several nearby properties, ultimately the shooter was determined to have left the area.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, while the fifth victim, who was airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition, died in the hospital.

According to Bluebonnet News, Sheriff Greg Capers said that a total of 10 people have been living in the house. He also said that three of the victims were female, and one was male, with the youngest being just eight years old.

Three children found in the house were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Two other people from the house were given medical attention at the scene and evaluated, then ultimately released.

“When we got here,” Sheriff Capers said. “The two females in the bedroom were actually laying over the top of the younger children, two of the three younger children (that survived.)”

The sheriff is withholding the identities of the victims until next of kin notifications are made.

The police have also identified the suspect as a Mexican male, and the police have obtained a copy of his consular card. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest, with a bond set at $5 million.

Texas Rangers are assisting with the ongoing investigation and manhunt. Authorities are also asking the public to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts