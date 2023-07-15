Shooting In Georgia Leaves Four Dead

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:03 PM – Saturday, July 15, 2023

Four people were killed on Saturday morning after a mass shooting in a small community in Georgia.

Henry County officials confirmed the shooting, and stated that the suspect is “still at large.”

“Please be advised that beginning at approximately 10:45 this morning there was an active shooting incident that took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton GA,” the statement read. “the suspect is still at large and the public should avoid the area.”

Henry County is located around 30 miles south of Atlanta, with a population of around 8,000.

County officials said that “the investigation is active and ongoing,” and that the Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation. The statement also said that the police department is also being assisted by the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Homeland Security, and Henry County Crime Scene Unit, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

No further information was given. Officials said that more details will be given during a news conference later on Saturday.

This is a breaking story.

