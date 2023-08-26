Shooting At Boston Parade Leaves 8 Injured

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:31 PM – Saturday, August 26, 2023

Two suspects have been arrested after at least eight people were injured in a shooting that took place near the annual Caribbean Carnival in Boston on Saturday morning.

Boston Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, stated that the shooting appears to be the result of an altercation between two group and took place on the outskirts of the Caribbean parade, but it was not related to the event.

“This morning’s shooting is not related to the parade that occurred, since it happened on the outskirts of it,” Cox said. “Very early in the investigation but it seems to potentially be maybe two groups having some type of altercation.”

The shooting happened around 7:45 AM local time, during the J’ouvert Parade, which precedes the annual Caribbean Carnival in Boston.

Boston Police officers responded to reports of multiple people having been shot in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue. Seven victims were found injured and transported to local hospitals. According to authorities, none of the injuries that were sustained were life threatening.

“As a result of officers responding very quickly to the scene they were able to run towards not only the gunfire but actually apply tourniquets and help to all the victims of the gunshots,” Cox said.

An eighth victim was found with a graze wound and according to Commissioner Cox, there could be more injuries.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, and two suspects were arrested, however, its unclear if police are looking for more suspects.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that the parade is “a treasure community event,” and that the shooting is “heart-wrenching.”

“It’s always just heart-wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event,” Wu said. “And there’s no, absolutely no excuse, for something that is open to the community and part of Boston’s culture and heritage to be talked about in this way because of the acts that were introduced.”

According to the Commissioner, the parade was briefly halted, however the remainder of the day’s activities will continue as planned.

Police have also urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the police department.

