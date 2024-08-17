Shooter Opens Fire At JBSA Air Force Base, Security Personnel Exchanges Gunfire

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Saturday, August 17, 2024

A shooter has opened fire on the Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Air Force base in Texas which prompted an exchange of fire with security personnel.

According to a JBSA spokesperson who spoke to Fox News Digital, security personnel at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (JBSA) opened fire early on Saturday on at least one drive-by suspect who is suspected of firing upon the main gate at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex.

At least one suspect in a sedan opened fire on the officers at approximately 4:30 in the morning, and they promptly returned fire. The gate was closed for several hours, but no injuries were reported.

The number of shooters and the number of times they fired upon the base are unknown.

“There was no active threat to the installation … and our security forces responded to mitigate the threat,” spokesperson Stefanie Antosh said, noting that the suspect or suspects did not try to breach the gates.

According to Antosh, San Antonio police officers also showed up to help with the investigation.

The shooting’s motivation is unknown.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex entry gate was reopened after being closed. It was suggested to drivers to use the alternate gate on Ray Ellison Boulevard, which is situated north of the primary.

