Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Will Never Invest In N.Y. Again After Trump Verdict

1:45 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says that after the ruling in New York against President Trump, he will never invest in the city again.

In an interview on Monday, O’Leary said Donald Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development. The Shark said he can’t fathom the Judge Engoron’s decision at all.

O’Leary emphasized that valuation and loan request haggling has been going on for decades, asserting that there was no fraud done in Trump’s case. Additionally, he added that the bank that was supposedly defrauded testified saying they lost nothing and want to continue doing business with Trump.

He went on to say that the judge decided for them.

The businessman and investor believes that existing businesses and new ventures are going to stray from The Empire State and go to different places such as Texas and Florida.

