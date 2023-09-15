Shaquille O’Neal Teams Up With LA Port Police

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

4:26 PM – Friday, September 15, 2023

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, better known as Shaq, made an unexpected and special guest appearance in a new recruitment video for the Los Angeles Port Police.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player donned a police uniform and proudly displayed a badge to support the recruitment efforts of the Los Angeles Port Police.

In the 2023 LA Port Police recruitment video, Shaq makes the pitch to join. “Team is more important than any one of us. If you have what it takes to join the Los Angeles Port Police, come on down, it’s time to dive in.”

Throughout his 19-year NBA career, which saw him play for six different teams, O’Neal also showcased his commitment to public service. He dedicated time to serving as a reserve officer, an honorary U.S. Deputy Marshal, and a sworn sheriff’s deputy.

Those seeking to join the force can visit the Los Angeles Port Police website.

