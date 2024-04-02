Shakira Criticizes ‘Barbie’ Movie, Says Film Emasculated Her Sons

Shakira attends the “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” album release party at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on March 21, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:09 AM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Shakira, a Colombian singer and songwriter famous for the 2005 hit song “Hips Don’t Lie,” criticized Director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, claiming that her sons “absolutely hated it” and thought it was extremely “emasculating.”

Advertisement

“I’m raising two boys,” Shakira told Allure Magazine in a recent piece. “I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”

The singer went on to say that she believes in “giving women all the tools and the trust that (they) can do it all,” without “losing” one’s femininity.

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society, and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

“Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should,” the singer added. “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?”

The way that some of the male characters in the “Barbie” movie are portrayed has drawn both high praise from some and harsh criticism from others. Meanwhile, Hollywood movie critics have praised the film as a “master’s thesis on feminism” and as a magnificent “takedown of toxic masculinity.”

However, many U.S. filmgoers were not all that complimentary of what they deemed as the movie’s “feminist agenda.” In addition, a slew of online users have claimed that the film promoted harmful politicized messaging.

“The new BARBIE movie forgets its core audience of families and children while catering to nostalgic adults and pushing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender character stories,” stated one movie review site, Movieguide. “Furthermore, the movie was poorly made with multiple premises, losing even the most die-hard fans.”

Other politicians also chimed in and condemned one “Barbie” scene in particular that depicted a map of the world.

“While it may just be a Barbie map in a Barbie world, the fact that a cartoonish, crayon-scribbled map seems to go out of its way to depict [China’s] unlawful territorial claims illustrates the pressure that Hollywood is under to please CCP censors,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the House select committee on China, told Fox News Digital. “This is yet another disgraceful example of Hollywood being in the pocket of communist China,” said Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla). “Not only does it undermine our national security, but exposes the film industry’s blatant hypocrisy on social justice and human rights.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!