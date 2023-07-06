Seven attorneys general sign letter blasting Target

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

2:23 PM – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Seven Republican Attorneys General wrote a letter aimed at Target, warning the company that their Pride collection contained clothing that may violate child-protection laws.

The letter, which was addressed to Brian Cornell, the Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation, was focused on the company’s Pride Month displays and the support that it had showed of a pro-transgender organization.

The letter stated that the displays and June Pride collections at Target was “potentially harmful to minors,” and that the company’s campaign risks “potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity” and a “possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers.”

“As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company’s ‘Pride’ campaign,” the letter read. “Our concerns entail the company’s promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers.”

The letter said that the company had “wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children.”

The AGs specifically highlighted products such as a shirt that read “homophobe headrest” next to a guillotine, as well as another shirt that read “transphobe collector” accompanied by a picture of a skull. They also pointed to the girls’ swimsuit that had advertised its capability to “tuck” male genitalia, along with Pride themed onesies and bibs for babies.

The letter also slammed the company for partnering with “Abprallen,” the Satanist-inspired brand.

The company’s support of the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN) was also addressed by the letter saying that the support that Target displayed raises concerns “under our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws.”

“GLSEN furnishes resources to activists for the purpose of undermining parents’ constitutional and statutory rights by supporting ‘secret gender transitions for kids,’” the letter said.

Ever since Target began its June Pride month campaign, its stock has fallen almost 20% due to the massive backlash and boycotts. The seven AGs said that the corporation’s leadership must put business first instead of politics.

The letter was signed by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Missouri’s Andrew Bailey, Idaho’s Raul Labrador, Mississippi’s Lynn Fitch, South Carolina’s Ala Wilson, along with the main signee, Attorney General of Indiana Todd Rokita.

