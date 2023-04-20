Senators come together to help defend Taiwan against ongoing Chinese cyberattacks

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (CENTER R) walks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (L) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library at a bipartisan leadership meeting in Simi Valley, California. The historic meeting occurring on U.S. soil has been greeted by threats of retaliation by China. (Photo by Mario Tama via Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 4:20 PM – Thursday, April 20, 2023

On Thursday, a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers will introduce legislation designed to improve Taiwan’s cybersecurity and aid the island nation in fending off a potential Chinese invasion.

The Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act is being introduced by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who are both members of the Senate Armed Services Committee and its cybersecurity subcommittee.

The measure would make it possible for Taiwan’s military and the Pentagon to collaborate on cybersecurity training.

“We must push back on the Chinese Communist Party’s growing aggression, and its attempts to undermine democracy around the world – including through hostile cyber actions. All too often, we’ve seen Taiwan used as a testing ground for China’s cyberattacks later used against the United States,” Rosen said.

“As a former computer programmer, I know that by collaborating with key democratic partners like Taiwan, we can more effectively counter cyberthreats from China at home and help defend our partners around the world,” she added.

The cybersecurity subcommittee’s top Republican, Rounds, agreed and reiterated the sentiment that Taiwan’s security in the face of Beijing’s threats “is vital to our own national security.”

“With increasing aggressiveness by the People’s Republic of China toward Taiwan, this legislation will help deter and, if necessary, defeat an attack by the PRC on Taiwan. Strengthening Taiwan’s military cyber capabilities is one of multiple measures needed to build Taiwan into a well-armed porcupine,” Rounds said.

According to Taiwan’s government estimates, China was behind up to 40 million cyberattacks each month against Taiwan in 2019, claimed the U.S. senators.

Additionally, Beijing has increased its threats of using physical force against the island in recent weeks by conducting more military drills in Taiwanese airspace.

The simulated attacks are believed to be reprisal for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to California to meet with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“In disregard of China’s repeated representations and firm opposition, the United States allowed Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the Taiwan region, to ‘transit’ in the U.S. and engage in political activities,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The legislation that passed on Thursday seeks to defend Taiwan’s cybersecurity infrastructure, in addition to mandating U.S. officials to attend cybersecurity trainings. The ultimate goal is to completely eliminate the threat posed by Chinese cyberattacks.

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the Select Committee on China, and Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), will be introducing the bill’s counterpart in the House of Representatives.

