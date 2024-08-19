Senator John Fetterman Will Not Be Attending Chicago DNC

Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) heads to a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

11:52 AM – Monday, August 19, 2024

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will be skipping the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, further distancing himself from his fellow colleagues and the Democrat Party.

“One of the great backstabbers in modern Democrat politics is John Fetterman, but I’m going to wait until after the election to deal with him,” said Democrat strategist James Carville. “He’s somebody that must be dealt with and must be dealt with in real time.”

The drift is largely in part due to Fetterman’s support of Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Many vocal Democrat officials have expressed an opposing viewpoint to Fetterman, condemning Israel while uplifting those living in the Hamas terrorist-controlled region of Gaza.

Democrat progressives have criticized Fetterman for not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as well as when he spoke out against President Joe Biden for potentially withholding weapons from Israel. Additionally, the senator’s own communications director, Carrie Adams, has expressed that she does not “agree with him” regarding his stance on the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, Fetterman says that the reason for skipping the major Democrat event was due to his desire to spend more time with his children.

“I’ve got three young kids, and they’re out of school,” said Fetterman. “That’s four days I can spend with my children.”

Despite Fetterman having vastly different views on Israel with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the senator still endorsed her while speaking at a Harris-Walz rally. Fetterman maintained that he is “all in for the next president.”

