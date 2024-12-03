Senator Joe Manchin Calls On Biden To ‘Pardon Trump’ Following Hunter’s Pardon 

Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2025 budget needs of the Bureau, Washington, DC, June 4, 2024. (Photo by Allison Bailey / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

3:50 PM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Independent U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a former Democrat, has called on President Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump, citing the controversial pardoning of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

On Monday, the now-Independent senator called on Biden to pardon Trump, claiming it would be a “lot more balanced” after the pardoning of his son.

“I am just saying, wipe them out,” Manchin told CNN. “Why don’t you go ahead and pardon Donald Trump for all his charges and make it, you know, it would have gone down a lot more balanced, if you will.”

Trump has consistently argued that the charges against him were politically motivated, with U.S. intelligence agencies and DOJ officials under the Biden administration colluding with the Democrat Party.

The president-elect was accused of allegedly mishandling classified documents and attempting election interference in connection with the 2020 election, as well as state charges of allegedly interfering in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, and allegedly falsifying business records.

However, Special Counsel Jack Smith has now dropped the federal cases following Trump’s 2024 election win.

“The president has to be the president for the next four years, fighting all these criminal [cases] and all this other stuff coming after him,” said Manchin. “Just clean that slate up.”

Manchin also stated that the pardon has now made Biden’s legacy “difficult,” since Joe and White House officials have essentially lied for two years in saying that his son would not be pardoned.

On Sunday, Joe pardoned his son after he had pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes and was convicted of federal gun charges earlier this year.

