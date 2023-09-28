Senate Unanimously Reinstates Formal Dress Code

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) walks through the Senate subway on his way to a nomination vote at the U.S. Capitol on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:07 AM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Senate has passed a new rule reinstating its formal dress code.

On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution requiring business attire to be worn on the Senate floor.

This comes after backlash against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who quietly put a stop on dress requirements last week that allowed Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to continue wearing hoodies and gym shorts.

The new resolution made by Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) and Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) requires a coat, tie, and slacks for men. The new rules do not detail the dress code requirements for women.

Schumer said the new official dress code is “the right path forward.”

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” Schumer said. “I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Sen. Manchin and Sen. Romney’s leadership on this issue.”

People opposing Schumer’s relaxed dress requirements claimed they were made to benefit Fetterman who is known for wearing gym shorts and his trademark hoodie.

After the reinstatement of the dress code, Fetterman’s office released a brief statement that included a viral meme photograph of the actor Kevin James.

