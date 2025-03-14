Senate Passes Continuing Resolution Averting Govt Shutdown

A member of the Capitol police walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021 before the start of former US president Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial. - The US Senate gavels in Tuesday on Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, with his defense team decrying it as a "brazen political act" of retribution and Democratic prosecutors arguing that the ex-president wilfully incited a violent insurrection. The House of Representatives impeached him last month over his role in the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and his trial -- the first of a former president -- will feature the Senate's 100 members sitting as jurors.Trump's legal team Monday denounced the case as unconstitutional, calling it "absurd" to hold the former president responsible for the violence. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
A member of the Capitol police walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell
5:02 PM – Friday, January 14, 2025

The Senate has narrowly passed the Continuing Resolution, successfully averting a government shutdown.

Advertisement

The Friday vote was 62-82, with ten Democrats voting with all Republicans. The sole Republican to vote with the opposition was Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Democrats who voted to avert a government shutdown include minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.).

Schumer switched up his rhetoric half-way through the week, deciding to vote for the measure.

The stop gap will keep the current federal spending levels the same throughout September.

President Donald Trump will now sign it into law.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!