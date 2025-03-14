Senate Passes Continuing Resolution Averting Govt Shutdown

A member of the Capitol police walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

5:02 PM – Friday, January 14, 2025

The Senate has narrowly passed the Continuing Resolution, successfully averting a government shutdown.

The Friday vote was 62-82, with ten Democrats voting with all Republicans. The sole Republican to vote with the opposition was Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Democrats who voted to avert a government shutdown include minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.).

Schumer switched up his rhetoric half-way through the week, deciding to vote for the measure.

The stop gap will keep the current federal spending levels the same throughout September.

President Donald Trump will now sign it into law.

