Senate Passes $95.3 Billion Foreign Aid Bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks on the National Security Supplemental Bill during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The bill, which received contentious debate and months of negotiations in the Senate, provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan but is expected to be received with uncertainty in the House of Representatives. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

10:45 AM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Senate has passed the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The bill was approved in the upper chamber on Tuesday morning in a 70-to-29 vote.

It includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

It also provides $14 billion in military assistance for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza, and nearly $5 billion for Taiwan.

22 Republicans voted in favor of the bill, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

However, the majority of Republicans opposed the package. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) stated that America should take care of America’s problems first.

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised the bill’s passage in the Senate.

This sets up a showdown in the House, where the bill faces an uphill battle.

House GOP leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), said the won’t even consider the bill because it does not include border security provisions.

