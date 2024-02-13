Senate Passes $95.3 Billion Foreign Aid Bill

OAN’s Sani Unutoa
10:45 AM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The Senate has passed the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
The bill was approved in the upper chamber on Tuesday morning in a 70-to-29 vote.
It includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
It also provides $14 billion in military assistance for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza, and nearly $5 billion for Taiwan.
22 Republicans voted in favor of the bill, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
However, the majority of Republicans opposed the package. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) stated that America should take care of America’s problems first.
Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised the bill’s passage in the Senate.
This sets up a showdown in the House, where the bill faces an uphill battle.
House GOP leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), said the won’t even consider the bill because it does not include border security provisions.
