Senate Democrats Urge Biden To Direct Israel To Stop Interfering With U.S. Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

4:00 PM –Wednesday, March 13, 2024

A group of Democrat senators are calling on President Joe Biden to halt military aid to Israel.

In a letter to Biden on Monday, Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) among others argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is violating the Foreign Assistance Act by blocking U.S. humanitarian aid to Gaza.

They claim that the law also prohibits the transfer of 155 mm artillery shells that are being sent to Israel.

The group of Democrats also contended that immediate action is necessary following Netanyahu’s repeated refusal to address U.S. concerns on the issue.

In their letter, the senators urged Biden to make it clear to the Israeli government that failure to expand humanitarian access and to facilitate aid deliveries throughout Gaza will lead to serious consequences.

“Your Administration has repeatedly stated, and the United Nations and numerous aid organizations have confirmed, that Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian access, both at the border and within Gaza, are one of the primary causes of this humanitarian catastrophe,” the senators wrote.

“We urge you to make it clear to the Netanyahu government that failure to immediately and dramatically expand humanitarian access and facilitate safe aid deliveries throughout Gaza will lead to serious consequences,” they continued.

