Sen. Joe Manchin Not Running For Re-Election

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:26 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 re-election.

On Thursday, Manchin (D-W. Va.) announced in a video posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he will not be running for the new term.

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate,” Manchin said. “But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

The senator also stated that he “will fight to unite the middle.”

Manchin, a lifelong politician who has served as governor, secretary of state, and as a state legislator, has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia for the last few years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

