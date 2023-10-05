Sen. Bob Menendez’s Wife Hit And Killed Pedestrian In 2018

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

11:11 AM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Nadine Arslanian Menendez, the wife of Democrat Senator Bob Menendez, reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian in 2018.

According to media reports released Wednesday, the case of when Nadine killed a man after hitting him with her Mercedes-Benz in New Jersey in December 2018 resurfaced.

Media reports stated that she was found not to be at fault for the event since the pedestrian, Richard Koop, was jaywalking when he was hit.

According to dashcam footage of her interaction with Bogota police, she was not administered a DUI test at the site and was quickly permitted to depart after delivering a brief statement.

The Bergen County medical examiner reportedly stated that Koop’s body was left severely mutilated.

The senator (D-N.Y.) spoke to the press Wednesday, saying that “It was a tragic accident, and obviously [they] think of the family.”

This event resurfaced amid a federal indictment filed by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which charges the couple in a federal bribery scheme.

Nadine allegedly informed Wael Hana and Jose Uribe, two Egyptian-American businessmen who were also charged in the alleged bribery scheme, that she no longer had a vehicle in January 2019, about a month after the crash.

According to the accusation, Hana then gave her a 2019 Mercedes-Benz worth more than $60,000.

“In exchange, MENENDEZ agreed and sought to interfere in the NJAG’s criminal insurance fraud prosecution of an associate of URIBE and a related investigation involving an employee of URIBE,” the indictment states.

Audio recordings from police dashcam footage showed a man identifying himself as a retired officer from a neighboring department who stated that he came to the site as a “favor” for a friend whose wife knew Nadine.

Reports state that at the time of the incident, Nadine, who was dating Bob when it occurred, was alone in the car.

