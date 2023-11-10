Sen. Blackburn Subpoenas Epstein Flight Logs

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) listens at a news conference on the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Senators with the Senate Judiciary Committee held the press conference to discuss Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin’s (D-IL) upcoming ethics bill for U.S. Supreme Court justices. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

10:39 AM – Friday, November 10, 2023

Senator Marsha Blackburn has issued a subpoena for the flight logs of Jeffery Epstein’s private plane.

Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced she filed the subpoena against Epstein’s estate during a Senate Judiciary committee meeting on Thursday.

Epstein’s Boeing 727 has been dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’ due to the many allegations that it was used to fly underage girls to his residences across the U.S. and the Virgin Islands.

Blackburn demanded that Congress finally get to the bottom of exactly who flew on the disgraced financier’s private plane.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it’s important to identify everybody that was on that plain and how many trips they took and the destinations to which they arrived,” she said.

Some flight logs were made public in 2021 during the trial of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, those logs were redacted and only covered from 1995 to 2006.

