Semi-Truck Driver Stuck In Vehicle In A Race Against Time As It Hangs Off Bridge In Indiana

OAN’s James Meyers

10:40 AM –Friday, March 1, 2024

The race is on to save a semi-truck driver after the large truck crashed off the side of an Indiana bridge, leaving the driver hanging for his life off the side.

The crash occurred on Friday on the Clark Memorial bridge, causing first responders rushing to the scene.

Footage showed the driver being saved around half an hour after smashing through the barriers, as a first responder rappelled down the bridge in an edge of your seat rescue.

Additionally, it is unclear what caused the Sysco truck to crash or if there were sustained injuries to the driver or any bystanders.

Meanwhile, traffic on the bridge has been completely shut down on the bridge as the truck still continues to hang off the bridge.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

