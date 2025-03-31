Secy. Of State Rubio: 17 More MS-13 And Tren de Aragua Gang Members Deported To El Salvador, ‘Including Murderers, Child Rapists’

(L) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) A second group of 2,000 detainees are moved to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT) on March 15, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. (Handout/Presidencia El Salvador via Getty Images )

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:07 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

On Sunday, the U.S. military deported 17 more suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13 gang members, according to 72nd Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists,” Rubio wrote on Monday.

“In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens,” he continued.

“Once again, we extend our gratitude to @nayibbukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism.”

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele quickly issued a statement as well — informing Americans and his Salvadoran people that “all individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.”

Kevin Jesus Arrecheder Vasquez is allegedly one of the Tren de Aragua gang leaders who were deported in the military operation, according to reports.

The deportations were enacted through Title 8, rather than the Alien Enemies Act — in which previous deportations utilizing the act were halted by a federal judge.

President Donald Trump has continued to rail against =“radical left” U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg for ruling against the Trump administration’s utilization of the Alien Enemies Act to deport violent gang members and rapists.

Additionally, President Trump responded to the most recent deportations. He thanked Bukele for housing the gang members, “for a fee,” in the country’s infamous terrorism confinement center.

“Thank you President Bukele, of El Salvador, for taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our Country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live!” Trump wrote on Monday.

