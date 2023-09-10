Security Guard Shot After Breaking Up High School Fight

(Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:19 PM – Sunday, September 9, 2023

A New York security guard was shot in the back of the head after trying to break up a high school fight.

On Saturday, an unidentified security officer was shot in the back of the head during the final quarter of a high school football game in Utica, New York. The shooting reportedly began just after 4 p.m. in a parking lot outside of Thomas R. Proctor High School.

According to authorities, a fight broke out after an argument outside of the football stadium that was still on school grounds.

Police stated that, when two gun rounds were fired, at least two Utica City School District Security personnel attempted to interfere in breaking up the fight. One shot reportedly struck a member of the school’s security staff in the back of the head.

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said that the stadium entrance has metal detectors, however, the guard letting spectators in at the time had already turned them away before entering, making staff unaware of the firearm.

“He suspected that something wasn’t right with this group and he refused to lead into the stadium,” Williams said.

The officer who was shot was reportedly sent to a hospital in Utica and is “in critical but stable condition” and no student injuries were reported.

The cause of the fight is still unknown. The gunman is reportedly on the loose and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3556.

