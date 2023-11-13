Secret Service Agent Fires Shots During A Vehicle Break-In Attempt

Members of the US Secret Service – (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

12:09 PM – Monday, November 13, 2023

Secret Service agents responsible for protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter discharged their weapons when three individuals tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital.

The agents were accompanying Naomi Biden in the Georgetown neighborhood late on Sunday night when they observed three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, could not disclose investigation details publicly.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, explained.

After one of the agents fired shots, no injuries were reported, as stated by the Secret Service in a released statement. The three suspects fled the scene in a red car, prompting the Secret Service to issue a regional alert to the Metropolitan Police.

This incident occurred against the backdrop of an increase in carjacking’s and car thefts in Washington this year, with over 750 reported carjacking’s and more than 6,000 stolen vehicle cases in the district.

Last month, Representative Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) experienced a carjacking near the Capitol by three armed assailants who stole his car. Cuellar was unharmed.

Violent crime in Washington has surged by over 40% compared to the previous year. In February, Representative Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted in her apartment building, sustaining bruises while escaping serious injury.

