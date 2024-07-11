Second Neuralink Patient To Get Implant

OAN Staff Danielle Lund
9:38 AM PT –Thursday, July 11, 2024
Elon Musk has announced that a second patient will soon receive the experimental Neuralink brain implant.
In a video update posted to X on Wednesday, Musk and other Neuralink developers spoke about the future of the device. They confirmed that a second operation in a human test subject will likely happen next week.
Musk spoke of future plans for the product, saying humans will be able to fully control smart devices with just their thoughts.
“A way to think about the Neuralink device is kinda like a Fitbit or Apple Watch with tiny wires or electrodes, and those tiny wires are implanted in the brain and they read and write electrical signals,” Musk said.
Musk assured the public that the Neuralink team is taking steps to reduce the risk associated with the implant, such as shaving down the skull and inserting the electrode wires deeper in the brain.
