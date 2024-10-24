Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Girlfriend Discusses Alleged Assault In 2012

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. (Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:06 PM – Thursday, October 24, 2024

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris has portrayed a “completely fabricated persona” as a public figure, according to a former girlfriend of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who said she was “embarrassed and humiliated” when he slapped her hard after a gala dinner at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in the South of France.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, the woman, a New York lawyer who wishes only to be referred to as “Jane” for fear of retribution, said she was attempting to give a valet $100 to move her and Emhoff to the head of a cab queue when her boyfriend at the time struck her, allegedly.

“As I’m talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder. I’m completely caught off guard, I’m not bracing, I’m in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown and it’s between 2-3 a.m.,” she told the outlet. “He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock.” “There had been no fight, no argument,” she added. “In that moment, his mask had dropped and I saw his dark side.”

The first accusations against Emhoff were made public earlier this month by three of Jane’s friends who reached out to the press. She had told two of them about the alleged slap right away after it happened, and the third was informed about it in 2018, six years later.

“What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,” Jane told the Daily Mail, explaining why she decided to speak up. “He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.”

According to the article, Jane and Emhoff met on Match.com in 2012 when she was living in New York and he was in Los Angeles. In March of that year, Emhoff asked his oldest son, Cole, to accompany him for their first date.

“In retrospect, it should have been a red flag,” stated Jane, who described their relationship as only lasting “an intense few months.” “He flew me to Los Angeles in April [2012]. I stayed in his home for a week. The entire time, he was alluding to marriage and having children with me,” she added. “He was totally love-bombing me. He grabbed me round the stomach and talked about wanting more babies.”

According to the report, Jane and her current spouse are both registered Democrats who supported President Biden in the 2020 primary and general election and gave over $10,000 to his campaign.

Jane recalls being very shocked after Emhoff reportedly hit her on that drunken night in France.

“The only thing I could think to do was slap him back. I slapped him on one side, and on the other cheek with the other hand,” she continued. “All of a sudden the car is there, the valet is ushering me in. I intended to go back to the hotel without him. So I was shutting the car door, but he forced his way into the car, which I did not want.” “I’m embarrassed and humiliated that this amazing experience turned into this violent spectacle… I can’t believe he just slapped me. I think I said to him in the car, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Why did you do that?’ And the only thing I could get out of him was he thought I was hitting on the valet.’”

Jane made sure to contact a friend in New York during the vehicle ride to let him know what had transpired. That individual was one of three people who provided the Daily Mail with confirmation of her story.

“I was in shock. I wanted somebody to know where I was, and what happened. I was freaked out because I thought I knew this person. But I don’t, and he’s in the car with me,” Jane continued. “I also wanted Doug to see me on the phone telling somebody.”

After Emhoff, now 60, acknowledged cheating on his first wife, Kerstin Mackin, with Emhoff’s daughter Ella’s nanny, Najen Naylor, and getting the woman pregnant in the process, Jane said she already had doubts about him.

“All I did was ask him one question, and he told me the whole story,” she said, speaking on the conversation, which occurred in April 2012. “He’s telling me this very casually like it’s no big deal. He yelled at her. He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her, and she subsequently claimed that whatever he did caused her to lose the pregnancy.” “To be honest, I wanted to believe him at the time, because by all appearances this was turning into a serious relationship… I had just met both his children, his parents and many people he worked with at [law firm] Venable. But I did harbor reservations after this.”

Emhoff disclosed that he had persuaded Naylor to sign a $80,000 nondisclosure agreement as part of a settlement, Jane continued.

According to Jane, Emhoff was unrepentant the day after the purported slap, and implied that the two were “even” because she had hit him back.

An acquaintance who had previously worked with Emhoff at Venable also later told Jane that he had a “bad reputation” with women in the workplace after hearing her story.

Doug later responded to the allegations of his purported ex-lover, claiming: “It’s all a distraction. It’s designed to try to get us off our game,” without denying Jane’s story.

Jane concluded her side of the story by adding, “I’ve been telling this story to my friends. And I kept saying, ‘This is a big deal, why doesn’t anybody in the media care?’ And apparently nobody did,” she told the Daily Mail. “Not a single reporter has directly asked Doug about these allegations. “When some news organizations re-reported your reporting, they even left out the claim that the teacher had become pregnant. I was livid. It’s just so clear what’s happening. I’m so disgusted.”

