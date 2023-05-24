Second Biden judicial pick withdraws nomination

G7 Summit in Hiroshima

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:36 AM – Wednesday, May 23, 2023

President Joe Biden’s nominee for the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, Jabari Wamble, withdrew his name from consideration on Tuesday, making him the second nomination by the President to withdraw their name this month.

On Tuesday, Wamble, the son-in-law of Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), wrote a letter to President Biden to formally withdraw his name from consideration.

“After careful thought and consideration, I feel that it is best for me to continue my work at the United States’s Attorney’s Office in the District of Kansas. I have been humbled and honored by the faith you placed in me with this nomination,” the letter said according to POLITICO.

Wamble was also previously nominated by Biden for an appellate judgeship in 2022, however he was never confirmed by the Senate, instead he was nominated for the federal district court seat early this year.

The President had officially nominated Wamble at the end of February to the position, Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the White House, released a statement following the nomination, which cited Wamble’s background.

“President Biden is proud to have nominated Jabari Wamble, a deeply qualified attorney who has served with distinction as a prosecutor at the state and federal level in Kansas, who received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kansas, and who has dedicated his life to serving the people of Kansas,” Bates said.

However, aides projected that the American Bar Association was set to rate Wamble as “not qualified” for the position that Biden had nominated him for.

Wamble’s move to take his name out of consideration follows the withdrawal of Michael Delaney who had previously also decided to withdraw his name.

Delany, a former New Hampshire Attorney General, was nominated by Biden to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. According to POLITICO, Delaney had previously advised a free-market legal group which worked in opposition of Biden on certain key issues, including a climate change executive order.

Delaney had then written the President, withdrawing his name from consideration after the questioning during the Senate confirmation hearing about his role in defending a prep school in a student rape case in 2014.

“I write to withdraw my name from consideration for appointment to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. I am honored that you nominated me for judicial service. I am also deeply indebted to Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan for their continued support of my pending nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Delaney wrote. “I am most respectful of the Senate’s constitutional role in considering my nomination. At this time, I believe it is appropriate for me to withdraw my name from consideration for this position to advance the important work of the federal judiciary. Thank you.”

Even though the President has had success in filling judgeships at the appellate levels, he has faced a challenge in the federal district courts.

