Seattle Parents Confront Naked Man After He ‘Inappropriately Touched Their Children’ In JCPenney

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:50 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Police in Tukwila, Washington, have publicized additional context to video footage going around the internet of a naked man in a JCPenney store. Parents at the scene alleged that the man attempted to inappropriately touch their children.

The disturbing video clip was provided by police near a Seattle suburb. The video portrays the man being attacked by parents at a JCPenney store after he allegedly tried to touch their children inappropriately.

The incident happened on October 1st, according to Daily Mail.

“The individual depicted in the video was in a mental crisis. Shortly after the video shared online ends, the individual had a serious medical emergency which necessitated the need for medics and transportation to the hospital,” Tukwila Police Department stated on Facebook.

The video was originally shared by a Seattle-area account on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the JCPenney location in Tukwila, which is approximately 10 miles south of the city.

The video footage depicted a man following the naked man who was wearing only socks.

The person who was recording the video could be heard on the other end saying that they were located in the kids’ department of the store.

Soon after, another person was seen in the video chasing after the undressed man. The person who was recording quickly followed after. Then, the unclothed man snatched a pair of pants and tried to put them on rapidly.

Multiple parents gathered around the naked man in a corner of the store as a massive altercation broke out, and many were shouting in the background. The parents attempted to pummel the man as he tried to escape.

Eventually, the bystanders who were at the scene started to attack and punch the unclothed man before someone started to yell “enough” constantly.

The man was arrested and transported to the hospital soon after the incident. The man has yet to be identified.

According to the video, it is suggested that the naked man was attempting to touch two children that he had with him in the JCPenney store, however, police argue that they have found no proof of that.

As a result, the unidentified man was detained and fined with a misdemeanor assault.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate recorded in Tukwila is about 162 per one-thousand residents, which is considered to be an extremely high level.

In 2006, Tukwila was identified as “America’s Most Dangerous City” according to KING.

