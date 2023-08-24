Seattle Man Arrested After Being Found Chugging Gasoline During Attempted Robbery

The suspect refused to obey officers’ commands to leave the vehicle and instead began to guzzle gasoline from a can, authorities said. (Seattle Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:30 AM – Thursday, August 24, 2023

An unidentified male was arrested after he was found chugging gasoline in the garage of a house he broke into.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department arrested a man who was found in the garage of a house he was attempting to rob in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest, chugging gasoline in the home owner’s car.

Authorities reported that they had received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:30 a.m.

The call came from a home owner stating that his 17-year-old daughter, who was home alone, contacted him saying it sounded like someone was trying to break into their home and was carrying a “wooden stick.”

According to officials, when they arrived at the home the teen was too afraid to open the door, prompting an officer to forcibly make their entry into the home, “fear[ing] for the [teen’s] life safety” after they heard “loud banging noises” coming from within.

Footage from an officer’s bodycam showed the suspect who was inside the car of the homeowner chugging gasoline with a hammer on his lap.

The unidentified man was then arrested as he refused to obey what the officers commands and chugging more gasoline instead.

These actions caused authorities to force their way into the car and break the glass to open the door, and pull the man out of the car.

The teen girl was found safe in the second story of the house and authorities escorted her to safety once the 40-year-old man was in custody.

The identity of the male has not been released to the public.

The suspect is reportedly being held at the King County Jail after being arrested under residential burglary charges.

