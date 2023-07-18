Search Warrant Served In Connection With Tupac’s 1996 Murder

A wall dedicated to the memory of U.S. rapper Tupac Shakur is seen on May 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:25 PM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Almost 30 years after rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder in 1996, investigators in Nevada served a search warrant in connection with the cold case.

Advertisement

Detectives reportedly searched a undisclosed residence on Monday night in Henderson, a Las Vegas suburb, near where Shakur had been shot years ago.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement.

Hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, who made a significant impact in the West coast rap community, was shot at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7th, 1996. He died nearly a week later in the hospital on the 13th.

The day before Tupac was murdered, him and Suge Knight had gone to a boxing match in Vegas.

The next day, Shakur and Knight were traveling back home on Las Vegas Boulevard in a black vehicle when a white Cadillac abruptly drove by their car at a red light and started firing. Suge Knight survived and had minor injuries.

Rapper Christopher Wallace, also known as the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac’s biggest rival, was also shot and assassinated in Los Angeles, California, a few months later on March 9th, 1997. It is widely believed by many conspirators that the incident, which has still not been solved, was somehow related to Shakur’s fatal shooting.

In light of the ongoing investigation into his murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police withheld additional information regarding the search.

Update: This is a developing story.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts