Search and rescue underway for Submarine touring Titanic wreckage

Photo by: Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:28 AM – Monday, June 19, 2023

A submersible that is used to take paying guests to view the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing in the North Atlantic during an expedition.

Advertisement

On Monday, OceanGate Expeditions, the company who takes guests to explore the famous ship wreck which killed more than 1,500 guests onboard on April 15th, 1912, revealed that one of their vessels went missing during a trip to visit the shipwreck. OceanGate’s submersible, The Titan, is the only five-person sub in the world that is capable of reaching the Titanic wreck, which sits 2.4 miles below the sea surface.

The company released a statement after the news of the tragedy was announced to the public.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” said OceanGate, adding that it was “deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

It is not known how many passengers were on board or if any of the guests were paying tourists. According to the private company’s website, one expedition is currently ongoing. On this particular voyage, the submersible was carrying five people onboard, one crew member and four “mission specialists.”

The submersible was set to return Sunday evening. A search and rescue was launched on Monday morning and is currently underway in the North Atlantic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts