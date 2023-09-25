Sean Hannity Scheduled To Moderate Official Debate Between Newsom And DeSantis

(L) Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / (R) Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:12 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023

In a debate between GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis of Florida and California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, FOX News commentator Sean Hannity will serve as the moderator, Hannity’s network announced on Monday.

The two notable governors will debate each other for the first time during the 90-minute event, which will reportedly air in Georgia on November 30th at 9 p.m. ET.

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” Hannity said.

The idea of Gov. Newsom and DeSantis facing off in a debate was initially broached by Hannity during their exclusive interview in June. DeSantis formally agreed to take part in the debate in July, however, many viewers assumed that it would never actually transpire.

“Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where — we’ll do it,” DeSantis said.

The first time Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate was in September 2022 regarding migrant flights to the liberal Massachusetts community of Martha’s Vineyard, a move that prompted discussion on sanctuary immigration policies.

Newsom, who has sparked 2024 presidential speculation but has consistently stated that he would not run against fellow Democrat President Joe Biden, asserted that he will not debate DeSantis on those specific issues.

Hannity has moderated countless interviews throughout his lengthy career, including those with former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Dick Cheney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson, and Michael Moore.

