SCOTUS To Hear Biden Appeal On Trans ‘Health Bans’

Trans rights activists take part in a protest against the ban on hormone blockers on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:30 PM – Monday, June 24, 2024

The Biden administration filed an appeal on Monday in an attempt to stop state prohibitions on what it refers to as “gender-affirming healthcare.” As a result, the Supreme Court decided to take on the case.

The court decision coincides with a slew of limitations on gender-related medical services and hormones for minors, as well as school sports participation that had allowed biological boys to compete on girls’ teams.

Tennessee legislation that limits puberty blockers and hormone medication for children who struggle with gender dysphoria is at issue before the high court.

After being halted by lower courts, laws in Tennessee and Kentucky were allowed to take effect by the federal appeals court in Cincinnati. The Kentucky appeal was not considered by the Supreme Court.

“Because gender dysphoria is included in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, also called the DSM, it is diagnosed as a mental disorder…” CNN reported.

“Without this Court’s prompt intervention, transgender youth and their families will remain in limbo, uncertain of whether and where they can access needed medical care,” stated lawyers in Tennessee.

There will be oral arguments in the fall.

South Carolina became the 25th state this week to pass legislation limiting or outlawing such medications and “therapies” for patients who identify as transgender.

“Most of the state restrictions face lawsuits. The justices had previously allowed Idaho to generally enforce its restrictions, after they had been blocked by lower courts,” Newsmax reported.

Transgender-related issues have hardly been heard by the nation’s top court. The Supreme Court declared in 2020 that gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals are shielded from discrimination in the workplace by a historic civil rights statute.

