SCOTUS Rejects Jack Smith’s Request To Expedite Trump Presidential Immunity Dispute

OAN’s Sophia Flores
12:31 PM – Friday, December 22, 2023
The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected Special Counsel Jack Smith’s expedited request to bar 45th President Donald J. Trump from using his presidential immunity in his prosecution case against him relating to the 2020 election.
On Friday, the Supreme Court declined Smith’s request to immediately plan on Trump’s presidential immunity case. The court issued a one-line unsigned order.
“The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied,” the order stated.
The Federal trial was set to begin on March 4th, the day before Super Tuesday. This day would’ve been challenging on the former president as he is in the middle of a re-election campaign.
This decision could push back the trial start date.
The D.C. circuit is expected to hear the appeal early next month. The high court is not expected to weigh in again on the matter until that process plays out.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts